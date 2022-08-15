Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

August 15, 2022

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County.



Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.



Together with Community Catalysts, the Development Company says it will completely restore and expand the outdated motel through a complete building rehab and the conversion of former garage space into additional living space. It is estimated that this project will be completed in seven months.



With a new name, Bethel Suites will feature an expansion from the existing 11 units to 14 newly-furnished units ranging from a “motel style” room with a bathroom to “apartment style” living. Officials say the goal of the project is to provide comfortable, safe, extended-stay, transitional housing for people in our community who need it.



Community Catalysts Development Company Executive Director Eileen Zilch said “We are thrilled to support our community by quickly introducing 14 units of transitional housing into Livingston County. This project will be a great complement to the 3 other projects we have completed in the county over the last 2 years. We are working with our community partners to solve one of our biggest local problems - housing for lower-wage workers - so that together we can put people on the path to stability and self-sufficiency”.



Community Catalysts Development Company and Community Catalysts are 501(c)(3) nonprofits based in Howell, MI. Both nonprofits support seniors, veterans, homeless and other lower-income people through quality attainable housing and services.



