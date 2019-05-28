Cremonte Named Emergency Manager Of The Year

Recognition has been bestowed on the person in charge of Livingston County’s emergency preparations.



Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte has been named as the 2018 Michigan Professional Emergency Manager of the Year. Cremonte received the award at a special ceremony in Grand Rapids on May 6th. The award recognizes an emergency management professional who displays outstanding professional ethics, leadership and innovation, and provides outstanding contributions to the field of emergency management in the state of Michigan.



Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division Commander, Capt. Emmitt McGowan, said that, “Cremonte’s proactive approach and commitment to emergency management and to preparing her community for disasters are just a couple of the reasons she deserves this recognition.” As Livingston County’s emergency manager, McGowan said Cremonte played a significant role in providing guidance to local and private school systems in applying for grant funding for various safety projects. She also proved instrumental in a three-year renovation project of the Livingston County Emergency Operations Center.



Cremonte became Livingston County’s emergency manager in February 2016. A retired Michigan State Police lieutenant, Cremonte holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ferris State University and is a graduate of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command program. (JK)