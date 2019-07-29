Foul Odors Coming From Crematorium In New Hudson

July 29, 2019

Neighbors of a crematorium in New Hudson are raising health concerns about foul odors.



Great Lakes Cremation on Costello Drive in New Hudson has been the source of some complaints from neighbors recently. Lyon Township Fire Chief Ken Van Sparrentak says the department conducted a routine inspection last Monday and found unusually strong and foul odors on the premises and neighboring business. Fire administration promptly discussed with township administration and contacted the Oakland County Health Department, as well as the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). The state sent out an investigator the next day to follow up on the complaint and communicated his concerns with the Oakland County Health Department. Both agencies are currently investigating the situation.



WXYZ Detroit reported that LARA found no violations and the Health Department found no imminent health hazards. Laws reportedly require all bodies to be cremated within 60 days but do not require refrigeration. About 40 bodies were said to be on site at the time of the complaint. About half were refrigerated, while the other half had just been delivered. (JB/JM)