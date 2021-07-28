Credit Union Manager Announces Run For South Lyon Council

July 28, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A credit union manager has announced that he is running for one of the three open seats on the South Lyon City Council.



Alex Hansen filed paperwork last month with the Oakland County Clerk in preparation for the November election. In a press release (posted below), Hansen noted his 14 years of experience as a banker with helping him understand “the importance of a balanced budget and fiscal responsibility.” Hansen is a branch manager at the not-for-profit Community Financial Credit Union. Hansen has served on the South Lyon City Zoning Board since being appointed last November and says it is urgent that city council tackle infrastructure issues.



“For the past decade, we have seen our city roads decay. I will work tirelessly with my fellow City Council members to continue improving our infrastructure, our city cross walks, and other city services. We need elected officials who are willing to work together to improve our city.”



Hansen previously served on the Howell Township Zoning Board of Appeals for nearly three years before moving to South Lyon.



Hansen joins challengers Jim Hamade and Lori Mosier, along with incumbents Glenn Kivell and Carl Richards, in seeking the three open council seats in the November election.