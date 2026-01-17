Crazy Craig Family Comedy Show At 2|42 Community Center

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some family fun time to ring in the new year and break up the winter monotony is planned next weekend.



The Brighton District Library, in collaboration with Howell Carnegie District Library, present the “Crazy Craig Family Comedy Show”. It’s set Saturday, January 24th from 10:30am-11:30am at 2|42 Community Center in Genoa Township.



he Crazy Craig Family Comedy Juggling Variety Show is said to be an experience that no matter what age, will keep people “smiling, laughing, and wanting more of his fun crazy antics”.



A release states “presenter, Craig Wise, “Crazy Craig,” has been performing his family-comedy juggling variety show for over two decades. Craig performs at 300 events a year and his shows include juggling of all sorts of crazy objects like bowling balls, dramatic knives, fire, and more. He spends a few nights a week practicing with other performers and lives in Livonia, MI. He kicked off his entertainment career when he worked at a local amusement park for three summers during his high school years and he brings that same youthful energy to each performance today”.



The 2|42 Community Center is located at 7526 Grand River, Brighton, MI 48114.



Call the Brighton District Library at (810) 229-6571 or the Howell Carnegie District Library at (517) 546-0720 for more information.



An event flyer is attached.