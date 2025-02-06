Retired Crayola Colors Making Comeback With Limited Edition Packs

February 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Crayola is bringing back its retired crayon collection – with Limited Edition packs expected to hit shelves this spring.



For the first time in its 122-year history and by popular demand, Crayola is bringing back a collection of eight nostalgic fan-favorite retired crayon colors. The colors making their return for a limited time are Dandelion, retired in 2017; Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry, retired in 2003; and Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow, and Raw Umber, retired in 1990.



Over the years, the company has received an outpouring of fan requests to bring back some of their retired favorites, especially since Dandelion left the crayon box in 2017.



Crayola said the decision to un-retire these eight colors for a limited time will delight and surprise consumers, increase the brand's available color palette, and give a nod to the company's first iconic eight crayon box launched in 1903.

Crayola will also be introducing Limited Edition Collection Colored Pencil and Marker packs – providing the 8-count retired crayon colors in additional art tool formats.



Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Lozano said "As a first in the history of Crayola, we could not be more excited to bring back this beloved Limited Edition color collection that will give kids even more opportunities to colorfully put their imagination into action. Color has such a personal connection for kids of all ages. It plays a pivotal role in inspiring creativity, which is an integral catalyst for educational, emotional and cognitive growth. At Crayola, we celebrate the enduring value of childhood creativity to help kids reach their full potential, and we look forward to seeing the Limited Edition colors inspire even more creative moments for our fans."



The Limited Edition retired color collection will be available in an assortment of products including crayons, markers and colored pencil packs, activity kits, and themed coloring books.



All products will be available throughout 2025 at most national retailers.