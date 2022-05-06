Woman Hospitalized After Crash At Walmart Intersection

May 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman was hospitalized following a crash at a busy intersection in Genoa Township that snarled traffic for a few hours.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 6pm Wednesday to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Grand River in the traffic light-controlled intersection of Walmart.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 58-year-old Fowlerville woman was driving a 2015 Ford Fiesta westbound on Grand River and attempted to turn left at the traffic light to go south into the Walmart Parking lot. Police say she failed to yield to a 2010 Ford Fusion, operated by an 18-year-old Dewitt resident, who was heading east on Grand River.



The Sheriff’s Office says the Fiesta was struck in the passenger side by the Fusion as it turned. The driver of the Fiesta was not wearing her seatbelt and was injured in the crash. She was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.



The driver of the Fusion was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Neither speed or alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash. However, traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately two hours during the investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Brighton Area Fire Authority and Livingston County Ambulance.