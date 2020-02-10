Crash Takes LETS Bus Out Of Service

Michigan State Police issued a citation after a pickup truck crashed into a Livingston Essential Transportation Services bus last week.



Authorities say the bus was northbound on Fisk Road in Genoa Township at about 5:25 Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck heading eastbound on Francis Road crashed into the bus. The crash created serious damage to the bus, including breaking out the driver-side door windows. There were no serious injuries from the crash, including both drivers, a passenger in the truck and four passengers who were on the bus at the time. All involved were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for driving too fast for road conditions.



The bus, one of 32 operated by LETS, will be out of service while repairs are made, which will be covered by the county’s insurance carrier, the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority. (JK)



Pictures courtesy of Alison Martin.