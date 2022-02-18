Man Hospitalized After Crash On US-23 At Clyde Road

February 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a rollover crash on US-23 in Hartland Township yesterday afternoon - one of many reported on area roads and freeways.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on southbound US-23, south of Clyde Road shortly before 2:30pm.



Preliminary investigations revealed that a 21-year-old Flushing man was driving a 2006 Ford F-350 south on southbound US-23. The Office says the driver lost control on the snowy roadway and crossed in front of a 2013 Ford Taurus that was being driven by a 38-year-old Grand Haven resident. Both vehicles left the roadway to the right, crossed over the entrance ramp for Clyde Road to southbound US-23 and came to rest in the grass on the right side of the freeway.



The Office says the driver of the F-350 was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over after leaving the roadway. He was transported to Genesys Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Taurus was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.



The freeway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation and resulting clean-up. The Office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash but it appears that speed may be.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Livingston County Ambulance, Hartland Area Fire, and Michigan State Police.