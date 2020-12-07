Crash Sends Fowlerville Woman To Hospital With Other Driver

December 7, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that sent two drivers, one from Livingston County, to the hospital.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post report that they were called to investigate a two car traffic crash in Washtenaw County on Saturday, just after 5:30pm. A preliminary investigation determined that the at fault driver, a 32 year old female from Fowlerville, was traveling southbound on US-23 when she crossed the median and struck a vehicle traveling northbound near Plymouth Rd. The vehicle that was struck was driven by a 46 year old female from Inkster.



Both drivers were transported to the hospital for serious, but non life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. US-23 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours.