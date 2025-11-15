Crash Responder Safety Week

November 15, 2025

This coming week marks “Crash Responder Safety Week”.



Officials say each day, responders risk life and limb to help drivers out on the road; and each year hundreds of those individuals are struck – with many killed by negligent, distracted, and/or impatient drivers.



Crash Responders Safety Week runs November 17th through the 21st.



The week aims to raise awareness concerning the dangers these individuals face every time they stop to help fellow travelers.



The theme for 2025 is “Safety Starts With You—Slow Down and Move Over” - emphasizing the “critical role each driver plays in protecting those who protect us”. By simply slowing down and moving over when approaching an incident, people help create a safer environment for all responders.



A release states “Every few seconds a traffic incident responder is working roadside to keep all road users safe. A small gesture from you makes the big impact of saving responder lives. This Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW), and every week, we urge you to reduce your speed as you approach and travel past active roadway incidents such as a crash, stalled vehicle, or roadway debris. In addition to being the right thing to do, it is also the law”.



Michigan’s Move Over Law requires motorists slow down to at least 10mph below the posted speed limit (and move over if it is safe to do so) to provide a buffer for the people who work to keep roads safe.



More information is in the provided link.





Also, a separate reminder of the movement to shift thinking from "accident" to "crash".



Per the State of Michigan:



Calling a crash an “accident” suggests no one is at fault. In reality, crashes result from preventable actions like distraction, inattention, or risky driving. Traffic crashes are NOT accidents. Let's stop using the word "accident" today.