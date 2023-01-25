Teen Seriously Injured In Tuesday Morning Crash

January 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A teen was seriously injured and hospitalized following a crash early Tuesday morning in Brighton Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 5:40am to the intersection of Old US-23 and Hyne Road on the report of two-vehicle crash involving injuries.



Preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Lexus driven by an 18-year-old Milford resident was traveling westbound on Hyne Road. The driver failed to stop at the flashing red traffic light and was struck by a northbound 2016 Chevy Silverado operated by a 36-year-old White Lake man.



The 18-year-old was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor with what were described as life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was transferred to Saint Joseph Brighton Hospital with minor injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, while seatbelt use remains under investigation. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, Livingston County EMS, and the Brighton Area Fire Department.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.