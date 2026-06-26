Four Hospitalized Following Crash On M-59 Thursday Night

June 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A serious injury crash sent four people to the hospital Thursday night in Oceola Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an unknown crash at the intersection of Highland Road (M-59) and Musson Road around 7:30pm.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Tesla Model S was being operated by an 18-year-old Howell man. The Tesla was traveling eastbound on Highland Road when it struck a 2004 Honda CR-V being operated by 62-year-old Howell woman.



The Office says the Honda CR-V stopped on Highland Road and was attempting a left turn to go north on Musson Road. The force of the collision caused the Honda CR-V to enter the westbound lanes of travel. A 2021 Dodge Ram being operated by a 39-year-old Howell woman was traveling in the westbound on Highland Road. The Dodge Ram then crashed into the Honda CR-V after it entered the westbound lane of travel.



The 18-year-old was transported by EMS to Trinity Health Ann Arbor with serious injuries.



The 62-year-old female was transported by EMS to U of M Ann Arbor with serious injuries.



The 39-year-old female and her 9-year-old passenger were transported to U of M Ann Arbor with minor injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor. However, seatbelt use and distracted driving remain under investigation.



The roadway remained closed for approximately four hours for investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Howell Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.