Crash Involving Semi Closes US-23 In Green Oak Township

December 23, 2019

US-23 was closed in both directions from just before 9am to around 2pm due to a fatal crash involving a semi.



Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry says they were called out at 8:49am to a crash involving a pickup that crossed the median south of Lee Road and hit a semi. Chief Gentry says the driver of the pickup was confirmed to be dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. Both north and southbound US-23 between Lee and Silver Lake Road was closed from just before 9am to around 2pm for investigation by the Livingston County Accident Investigation Team. The name of the deceased has not been released. Meanwhile, multiple crashes and other rollover accidents were reported on roadways throughout Livingston County today.



Picture courtesy of MDOT shows southbound traffic being routed off at Lee Road. (JK/JM)