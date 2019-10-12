Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash Friday

October 12, 2019

A Fowlerville man sustained life threatening injuries following a serious head-on crash Friday evening.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 7:15pm to the intersection of Highland Road and Hickory Hills Blvd for a two vehicle serious injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that an 18-year-old Fowlerville resident was operating a 2013 Subaru Legacy in the left hand turn lane of westbound Highland Road when he struck a 2013 Ford Explorer head on. The Ford Explorer was operated by a 41-year-old Howell resident. Witnesses indicated the Ford Explorer was at a complete stop with their turn signal on waiting to turn left onto Hickory Hills Blvd. The Fowlerville resident was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Providence Park Hospital with life threatening injuries while the Howell resident was transported to St Joes Livingston Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance with minor injuries. The Sheriff’s office says alcohol appears to be a factor while speed remains under investigation. The Howell resident was wearing her seatbelt while the Fowlerville resident was not.



The intersection was closed for approximately 2 ½ hours while the crash was investigated. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. (JM)