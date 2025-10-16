Afternoon Crash On Grand River In Howell Area

October 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Story updated at 6pm:





Some afternoon crashes and traffic issues were reported throughout the WHMI listening area.



In Genoa Township, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were on patrol around 2:13pm and located a two-vehicle crash at the intersection Grand River and Grand Oaks Drive, near Discount Tire and Home Depot.



The preliminary investigation indicates a 38-year-old Westland resident was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Trail Blazer and was traveling west on Grand River. The Trail Blazer was turning left onto Grand Oaks Drive, when he turned in front of a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound operated by a 27-year-old Dearborn resident.



Both operators were seriously injured and were both transported by Livingston County EMS to the U of M Ann Arbor Hospital for treatment. One operator was wearing their seat belt while the other was not.



The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and speed are both under investigation.



Grand River was closed for three hours for the investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.





As for other incidents:



In Green Oak Township, a crash shut down northbound US-23 between 8 Mile and M-36 around 3:08pm. Traffic was at one time backed up to Plymouth Road. MDOT reports all lanes re-opened at 4:10pm, and normal traffic patterns eventually resumed.



Also in Genoa Township, Livingston County Emergency Management reports that a railroad tie is causing a hazard on the train tracks at Dorr Road and Crooked Lake Road. Motorists are asked to avoid that area and seek alternate routes.



Photos: Jessica Mathews / Dan Martin