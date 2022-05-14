Four Hospitalized After Serious Crash On Fowlerville Road

May 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A serious crash in Handy Township sent four people to the hospital.



A sergeant with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office while on patrol came upon a serious injury crash that had just occurred around 3:41 Thursday afternoon.



The crash happened on Fowlerville Road, just south of Layton Road.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 27-year-old Flint resident was driving a 2003 Ford F250 pulling a trailer northbound on Fowlerville Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Ford F350 being driven by a 66-year-old Fowlerville resident who was southbound on Fowlerville Road.



The 2003 Ford was occupied by three occupants. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Sparrow Hospital for treatment. Survival Flight was contacted but there were no available units.



The passengers were transported to other local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2004 Ford was transported to Saint Joseph Livingston for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office says the occupants in the 2003 Ford were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash but speed does.



Fowlerville Road was closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and cleanup.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Fowlerville Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.