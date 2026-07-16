Woman Airlifted By Survival Flight Following Wednesday Crash In Green Oak

July 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people were hospitalized following a bad crash in Green Oak Township late Wednesday morning – with one person airlifted by Survival Flight.



It happened around 1140am. Deputy Green Oak Fire Chief Tracy Chamberlain told WHMI they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Fieldcrest, north of Silver Lake Road, just a few hundred yards north of the township hall.



911 Central Dispatch advised there was a possible extrication and someone trapped in a vehicle.

Chamberlain said upon arrival, they found two vehicles involved - a large pick-up truck and a small SUV - both with heavy damage. He said an elderly woman was found trapped inside the SUV with severe injuries.



Chamberlain said Survival Flight was requested to the scene and they got extrication going. He said their crews were able to very quickly remove the woman from the vehicle and started treating her life-threatening injuries.



Chamberlain said Livingston County EMS arrived on scene and assisted them with patient care once they arrived. He said Survival Flight arrived shortly thereafter and the patient was transferred to their care and flown to the University of Michigan Hospital.



The woman was said to have suffered critical, life-threatening injuries but did make it to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.



Chamberlain said there were minor injuries to a person in the pick-up truck and they were transported to the hospital for evaluation.



Given the heat and busy location, Chamberlain said all of that played a factor – especially in the heat – but their crews and everyone involved did “spectacular work”.



Chamberlain stressed there was a lot of teamwork involved. He said Green Oak Police provided assistance on scene and handled traffic control, while the Hamburg Township Fire Department covered their stations while they were tied up on this call, and also handled another call that came in for them at the same time. He further recognized the efforts of 911 Central Dispatch, EMS and Survival Flight – saying they are “very fortunate to have such great partners in the community both locally and regionally with emergency services”.