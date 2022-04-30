Man Hospitalized After Friday Crash On M-59 In Howell

April 30, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Howell Township late Friday morning.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 11:45am to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on M-59 at Burkhart Road.



Preliminary investigation revealed a 56-year-old Durand man was driving a 2015 Jeep westbound on M-59 when it left the roadway to the right, traveled onto the shoulder and struck the guardrail several times. As the Jeep approached the intersection at Burkhart Road, it collided with a 2006 GMC C7500 that was turning right onto Burkhart Road from M-59.



The GMC driver was identified as a 68-year-old Whitmore Lake resident, who was not injured.



The Office says it appears the Durand man was suffering from a medical condition at the time of the crash. He was transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and was last listed in critical condition.



The Office says neither alcohol or speed appeared to be factors in the crash and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.



Deputies were assisted on scene by Livingston County EMS, the Howell Area Fire Department, Michigan State Police and the state of Michigan Motor Carrier.