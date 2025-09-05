Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


A crash is impacting traffic on southbound US-23 at Joy Road in Ann Arbor Township.

The Michigan State Police Brighton Post reports it involves a dump truck and a pickup truck in the construction zone.

It's believed to have happened around 11:30am.

The entire freeway was initially closed for the crash investigation.

One lane of southbound US-23 at Joy Road re-opened around 5:45pm, and police said a full reopening of the freeway was expected in about an hour.

Alternate routes are highly advised.

