Crash In Construction Zone On Southbound US-23
September 5, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A crash is impacting traffic on southbound US-23 at Joy Road in Ann Arbor Township.
The Michigan State Police Brighton Post reports it involves a dump truck and a pickup truck in the construction zone.
It's believed to have happened around 11:30am.
The entire freeway was initially closed for the crash investigation.
One lane of southbound US-23 at Joy Road re-opened around 5:45pm, and police said a full reopening of the freeway was expected in about an hour.
Alternate routes are highly advised.
Updates can be accessed in the provided link.