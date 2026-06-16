Crash Closes Westbound I-96 Through Howell Area for Several Hours

June 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



All lanes of Westbound I-96 after Dorr Rd. in Genoa Township were reopened around 9 am Tuesday, having been closed several hours earlier, due to a crash.



According to MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins, "This was an overturned semi, the trailer fell to pieces in the ditch and needed to be scooped up with track machine buckets.



"Found via CCTV and confirmed with Livingston County Dispatch at 3:11 AM. There were apparently no injuries. The crash itself was about a mile after Exit 145.



Jenkins' statement went on to say, "At 4:45 AM the closure point was moved to Exit 145 with traffic being diverted onto Grand River Rd. Incident cleared and the freeway reopened at 8:53 AM."