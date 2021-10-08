Crash Closes Northbound US-23 During Tuesday Rush Hour

October 8, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An accident earlier this week in Tyrone Township sent one driver to the hospital and closed down a freeway for several hours.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, they responded to a report of a crash on northbound US-23 near Center Road.



Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 2018 Ford F350 that had been traveling northbound failed to stop for a tractor-trailer that was slowing down due to the backup for Owen Road construction. The lone occupant of the pickup truck was a 41-year-old Linden man who was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was operated by Kerry Transport out of Saginaw, was not injured.



Northbound US-23 was closed for approximately two hours for extrication of the victim and site cleanup. Officials say there was no indication of drug or alcohol use.