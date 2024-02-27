Motorist Ejected In Monday Morning Crash On I-96

February 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorist was seriously injured in a crash on I-96 in the Fowlerville area on Monday morning.



The Fowlerville Area Fire Department was called out around 7:40am to the crash on westbound I-96 at the weigh scales.



The Department says a minivan left the freeway – ejecting the sole occupant roughly 70-feet from where the vehicle was located on its side, a few hundred yards from the Livingston/Ingham County line.



Michigan State Police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and a Williamston Police officer all assisted on scene.



Livingston County EMS requested a driver from the Fowlerville Department due to the extent of injuries sustained by the driver.



The Department advised that Fowlerville Firefighters respond to motor vehicle accident calls regularly being on the I-96 corridor and covering 7 miles of M-43 as well. Officials reminded motorists to stay alert and use due care when driving to “avoid becoming another roadway statistic”.



Photos: Fowlerville Firefighters FB.