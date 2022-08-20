Crandall Road Closure In Howell Township

A road closure will be in place next week in Howell Township.



Crandall Road will be closed between Marr Road and Burkhart Road starting Monday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that work involves placing road gravel.



The project should be completed Wednesday.



Crandall Road will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be provided access and the Road Commission advises EMS vehicles and buses will be accommodated.