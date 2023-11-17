"Cram The Cruiser" Food Drive This Weekend

November 17, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The seventh annual “Cram The Cruiser” food drive is Saturday, November 18th.



The Livingston County law enforcement community is holding the drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Officers, troopers and deputies from the Brighton Police Department, Fowlerville Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Police Department, Howell Police Department, Michigan State Police Brighton Post, village of Pinckney Police Department, Unadilla Township Police Department, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will collect non-perishable food items and goods for donation to local food banks and shelters throughout Livingston County.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy is thanking local area grocery stores participating in the annual event including the Howell, Brighton Township, Hamburg Township, and Hartland Township Krogers, Aldi in Genoa Township and Brighton, Busch’s in Pinckney, and Walmart stores in Fowlerville and Genoa Township.