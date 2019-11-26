"Cram The Cruiser" Food Drive Improves On Last Year

November 26, 2019

Local law enforcement agencies once again teamed up to “Cram the Cruiser” and help those in need.



The third annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive took place this past weekend at several locations across Livingston County. The drive is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and police departments from Fowlerville, Howell, Pinckney, Hamburg Township, Unadilla Township, and Green Oak Township. Non-perishables, canned goods, and household paper products were collected to fill up patrol vehicles parked in front of different stores. The goods collected were then transported to local shelters and food banks. The event took place from 10am until 2pm in front of Kroger, the Howell and Fowlerville Walmarts, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, and the Howell Aldi.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder provided an update to the Board of Commissioners on Monday night, saying it was another successful event. Warder told commissioners that every law enforcement agency in the county participated. He says they collected over 15,000 pounds of food and $1,800 in cash that was all donated and it was another example of this great community and all it does to give back. The 2018 Cram the Cruiser drive resulted in 15,000 pounds of food and $1,500 in cash so those involved were able to improve on last year.



Facebook photos from Howell Police Department show officers Lorenz and Briggs who participated in the event, with food collected being donated to the St Joseph Catholic Church to help those in need. (JM)