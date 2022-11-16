6th Annual Cram The Cruiser Food Drive Saturday

Local law enforcement agencies are again teaming up to help those in need.



The Livingston County law enforcement community will conduct the 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive this Saturday from 10am-2pm.



Officers, Troopers and Deputies from the Brighton Police Department, Fowlerville Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Police Department, Howell Police Department, Michigan State Police Brighton Post, Village of Pinckney Police Department, Unadilla Township Police Department, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will collect non-perishable food items and goods for donation to local food banks and shelters throughout Livingston County.



Officials thanked local area grocery stores participating in the annual event including the Howell, Brighton Township, Hamburg Township and Hartland Kroger’s, Genoa Township Aldi, Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Pinckney, Brighton Meijer, and Wal-Mart stores in Fowlerville and Howell.