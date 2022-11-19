Donations Sought To Help "Cram The Cruiser" Today

November 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents can help “cram a cruiser” today and support those in need.



The Livingston County law enforcement community will conduct its 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive from 10am to 2pm.



Non-perishable food items and goods for donation to local food banks and shelters throughout Livingston County will be collected.



Participating agencies include the Brighton, Fowlerville, Green Oak, Hamburg, Howell, Pinckney, and Unadilla Township Police Departments; the Michigan State Police Brighton Post and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Area grocery stores participating in the annual event include the Kroger stores in Howell, Brighton, Hamburg and Hartland Townships; Aldi in Brighton and Genoa Township; Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Pinckney; and Wal-Mart stores in Fowlerville and Howell.