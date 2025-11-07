Crain's Detroit Recognizes Architect Dave Richardson of Brighton-Based Lindhout Associates

November 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Crain's Detroit has named Dave Richardson, architect and partner at Brighton-based Lindhout Associates, a Notable Sustainability Leader.



According to a release, "Dave worked with clients to find new life in vacant buildings by reusing the original brick."



"Multi-wythe (layers) of brick support the roofs at Tin-Tusk Taqueria in Howell, Sidecar Sliders in Brighton, and the new office for PCIA Insurance in Brighton. Uncovering some of the old detailing that had been covered over the years, adding archways to form multi-use spaces, and creating a vibrant new conference space from a former garage. All with the use of good, old clay bricks, from 30 to 120 years old."



Richardson also leveraged newer, large-sized structural clay brick on new projects at Wonderland Marine West in Howell and the Grumlaw Church in Hartland.



The thicker, "Atlas" bricks at these projects go up to a height of 16' while providing structural support for openings and wind loading.



Clay structural brick has exceptional durability and longevity. It also has energy-efficient thermal mass, which reduces heating and cooling needs.



At Lawrence Technological University, he led the "Regenerate" graduate design studio, focusing on the study of regenerative farming techniques and local food hub designs that increase community access to healthy foods.