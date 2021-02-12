Competency Hearing Set For Man Accused Of Arson, Poisoning

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An upcoming hearing will determine if a Brighton Township man accused of poisoning and arson is competent enough to stand trial.



35-year old Bradley James Crainer was arrested on September 8th after police say he placed a potentially poisonous substance into a family member’s food and then took steps to burn down his residence. An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office determined that Crainer opened a natural gas line inside his vacant home in a failed attempt to destroy it.



The investigation further revealed that he placed what was called an “injurious substance” into a family member’s meal that caused that person to become temporarily ill. Crainer remains jailed on a $500,000 bond since his arrest.



At a recent probable cause conference, Judge Daniel Bain scheduled a competency review hearing for March 2nd, in which he will determine if Crainer is competent to go to trial. A pre-trial hearing is also scheduled that day.



Crainer had worked for the South Lyon Community Schools district as an occupational therapist but was terminated by their Board of Education at a special meeting in October for not disclosing the charges brought against him.