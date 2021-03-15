Brighton Township Man Found Competent To Stand Trial

March 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Brighton Township man has been found competent to stand trial against allegations of poisoning and arson.



35-year old Bradley James Crainer was arrested on September 8th after police say he placed a potentially poisonous substance in a family member’s food. He then allegedly took steps to burn down his residence. An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office determined that Crainer opened a natural gas line inside his vacant home in a failed attempt to destroy it.



The investigation further revealed that he placed what was called an “injurious substance” into a family member’s meal that caused that person to become temporarily ill.



A competency hearing was recently held in which the court deemed him competent to stand trial.



Crainer had worked for South Lyon Community Schools as an occupational therapist, but was terminated by their Board of Education last fall for not disclosing the charges brought against him.



Crainer remains jailed on a $500,000 bond, pending a March 23rd exam in 53rd District Court.