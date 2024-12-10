Craft Show Saturday at Pinckney High School Will be Collecting Items for Livingston Co. Foster Closet

December 10, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A craft show at Pinckney High School this Saturday will give you a chance to get some Christmas shopping done while supporting kids in need.



Krystin Lasure, a member of the Facebook group Michigan MomTok and organizer of the event, said the craft show will benefit the Livingston County Foster Closet. Organization supplies children who are being placed in foster care with essentials, such as clothing, baby supplies and car seats. They also give children in foster care books, toys and bikes.



Michigan MomTok is a group designed for moms to support other moms.



There will be over 55 vendors selling a variety of items, giving people a chance to support small, local businesses, a Facebook post about the event said.



The vendor fees are being used to help stock the Livingston County Foster Closet, Lasure said.



Donations will be accepted at the event as well. The main focus during the craft show will be collecting socks, underwear, gloves and hats for children and teens. The group has already collected 49 pairs of shoes, seven coats, blankets and toys.



The Michigan MomTok group tries to pick a different charity to donate to in December each year, Lasure said.



The craft show is Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pinckney High School, located at 10255 Dexter Pinckney Road.



For more information about the Livingston County Foster Closet, click the link below.



(photo credit: Krystin Lasure / Michigan MomTok)