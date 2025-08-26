Cracker Barrel Responds To Uproar Over New Logo; To Return To Old One

August 26, 2025

Update - 7:24pm, Cracker Barrel issued the following 34 minutes ago on Facebook:



"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon".







Original Story:



Cracker Barrel is sticking with its new logo but apologizing to fans who were angered when the change was announced.



There’s been an outpouring of opinions since last week.



The company issued the following statement on its website Monday:



“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could have done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be”.



Cracker Barrel took heat last week when it announced a simplified logo featuring only the chain’s name. Gone was the picture of an older man in overalls leaning against a barrel. The words “Old Country Store” were also removed.



The change was part of a wider rebrand, which has seen Cracker Barrel update its cluttered, antique-filled restaurants with lighter paint and modern furniture.



The statement further read: We love seeing how much you care about our “old timer.” We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere – he’s family.



Many on social media, including Donald Trump Jr., criticized the new logo, with some threatening to boycott unless it was changed back.



Cracker Barrel shares have dropped more than 10% since the new logo was introduced on August 18th.



On Monday, the Tennessee-based company emphasized that many things about Cracker Barrel won’t change, including the rocking chairs on its front porches and vintage Americana and antiques scattered throughout its restaurants.



Cracker Barrel also said it will continue to honor Uncle Herschel — the older man in the former logo, who represents the uncle of Cracker Barrel’s founder — on its menu and on items sold in its stores.



But Cracker Barrel said it also wants to make sure that the business stays fresh and attracts a new generation of customers.



The company said it will also keep testing, learning and listening to its employees and customers.



Cracker Barrel shares fell less than 1% to close at $54.26 per share Monday.



A link to the full statement is provided.