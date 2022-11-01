Cracker Barrel In Genoa Township Obtains Liquor License

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local restaurant and popular breakfast chain has plans to serve up more than just pancakes in the future.



The Cracker Barrel restaurant in Genoa Township has obtained a liquor license.



The Genoa Township Board approved the transfer of a Class C liquor license from NPZ Group LLC at 7749 East M-36 in Hamburg Township to Cracker Barrel, located on Conference Center Drive.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI he never really saw the two together but evidently, it’s something that corporate is doing and there will apparently be a few more restaurants in the state migrating toward that. He added he was surprised as it is a little change in business philosophy and hopefully it works out well for them.



Limited information on the specifics of the change was available. Apparently, the restaurant chain had actually been testing the concept before the coronavirus pandemic.



A request for comment from Cracker Barrel, including information on when the Genoa Township location would begin serving alcohol, was not returned.