Crack Sealing Work On Various Roads In Washtenaw County

July 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Washtenaw County Road Commission will perform crack sealing on various roads throughout July.



Work is planned on Stofer Road between Island Lake Road and North Territorial in Dexter and Lyndon Townships; Pontiac Trail between N. Territorial Road and 7 Mile in Salem Township; and Strawberry Lake Road between Mast Road and the County Line in Webster Township.



The roads will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



The work will take place between Wednesday, July 17th and Wednesday, July 31st.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are encouraged to use alternate routes.