CPR/AED Certification Course in Genoa Township Monday

April 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lifesaving certification course is being offered next week in Genoa Township.



The CPR/AED training is being offered as part of the township’s Citizen Enrichment Training. Infant and child CPR techniques will be covered in the course.



It’s being conducted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 27th at the township hall off Dorr Road at 6pm. Attendees should plan on 3-4 hours.



Whether looking to get certified or a refresher, the course is free for Genoa Township residents, and $5 for others. The course is open to the public.



CPR certificates are available for those who complete the training course, which is limited to 30 people maximum.



Those interested should register with Supervisor Kevin Spicher at supervisor@genoa.org.



Meanwhile, the township’s 4th Monday Citizen Enrichment programs have been well attended. For anyone looking to plan ahead, there will not be a program in May on account of the Memorial Day holiday. The next session is June 22nd from 6:30 to 7:30pm and will deal with suicide prevention. The township will take a summer break from the sessions, and then pick back up again in October.



The township welcomes resident suggestions on any topics that might be of interest.