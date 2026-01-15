Legislation To Reduce CPL Fees Clears State House

January 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Legislation to reduce concealed pistol license fees in Michigan has passed the state House.



The plan would reduce C-P-L renewal fees from $115 to $30.



Republican State Representative Mike Harris of Waterford commented “Our American right to bear arms shouldn’t come with a ridiculous price tag. CPL license fees have become so expensive that it’s preventing lower-income folks from obtaining a CPL. Our rights are afforded to us by the Constitution, not our pocketbooks.”



Before seeking office, Harris worked in law enforcement for 26 years and has served as a firearm instructor since 1997 and a CPL instructor since 2001.



Harris said “I’ve helped thousands of people complete the training required for a CPL. It takes real time and effort, and the state shouldn’t hit them with a graduation tax when they go to get their license.”



In addition to lowering costs, the legislation ensures CPL fees remain with the county administering the license. Under current law, nearly 70% of the fee is forwarded to the state.



Harris added “The state has no business taking the majority of these funds. It’s reasonable to expect counties to collect a small fee for administering and processing applications, but the state should be barred from this scheme to jack up prices and legally steal from lawful gun owners.”



The legislation now moves to the Senate for further consideration.



Photo: Shuttershock.