Ginopolis' Rebrands as Cowgirls, Opens April 14th

April 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The former Ginopolis' Bar-BQ Smokehouse will soon be replaced by Cowgirls- a country bar located off Main Street in downtown Brighton.



According to a post on the Ginopolis' Facebook page, the restaurant has rebranded as Cowgirls, and will provide a new food menu, dancing area, and live music.



The grand opening date has been set for Friday, April 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a performance from Nashville performer, Jake Hauser.



The grand opening events will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A DJ will also be there to provide live music and line-dancing.



The new establishment also has plans to revamp the basement into a comedy club and banquet center. The first comedy show will be in Late April.



According to the post, the new menu still includes a selection of BBQ, along with burgers, bourbon, and beer.



The venue is located at 201 W. Main Street in downtown Brighton.



A link to the Ginopolis' Facebook page is provided below.