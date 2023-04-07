Ginopolis' Rebrands as Cowgirls, Opens April 14th
April 7, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
The former Ginopolis' Bar-BQ Smokehouse will soon be replaced by Cowgirls- a country bar located off Main Street in downtown Brighton.
According to a post on the Ginopolis' Facebook page, the restaurant has rebranded as Cowgirls, and will provide a new food menu, dancing area, and live music.
The grand opening date has been set for Friday, April 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a performance from Nashville performer, Jake Hauser.
The grand opening events will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A DJ will also be there to provide live music and line-dancing.
The new establishment also has plans to revamp the basement into a comedy club and banquet center. The first comedy show will be in Late April.
According to the post, the new menu still includes a selection of BBQ, along with burgers, bourbon, and beer.
The venue is located at 201 W. Main Street in downtown Brighton.
A link to the Ginopolis' Facebook page is provided below.