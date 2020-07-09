Community COVID-19 Testing In Whitmore Lake Saturday

July 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be offered in Whitmore Lake this weekend.



The Livingston and Washtenaw County Health Departments and community partners are offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the former Whitmore Lake Middle School located at 8845 Main Street in Whitmore Lake from noon to 6pm this Saturday. Individuals with or without symptoms can get tested. No appointment or referral is needed. Officials stress that testing is important and allows health officials identify positive cases, especially in individuals who show no symptoms but may continue to spread the virus. They say identifying and isolating positive cases also protects others from coming in contact with an ill person and could potentially stop further spread of the virus. Health officials say testing continues to be a challenge for many. While health care providers and pharmacies are providing more testing, they say gaps remain and work continues with partners to provide accessible testing where it is most needed.



Dr. Juan Marquez is the Medical Director for both the Livingston and Washtenaw County Health Departments. During a virutal update Monday, Marquez said there was a big scarcity of testing initially and nationally, there is still big scarcity. Locally, he says they’re actually ok currently and can basically allow for testing for symptomatic and A-symptomatic individuals. Marquez said its pretty broad criteria and there are certain prioritizations but for their purposes, basically anybody can come in.



Marquez reminded that coronavirus is circulating in local communities. He says “It’s important to remember there is risk any time you’re out or in contact with people. That’s why we continue to recommend prevention steps, including wearing a face covering, keeping 6 feet away from others not in your household and cleaning hands frequently.”



As for Saturday’s pop-up test clinic, minors under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present. People should bring their insurance card if they have one but officials say no one will be turned away for lack of insurance. Walk-up visits are also welcome.



Individuals who get tested are being asked to stay away from others until they get their results. Anyone with symptoms should stay home unless getting medical care and limit contact with others in the household. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever higher than 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, severe tiredness/fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, runny nose/congestion, or decreased appetite.



More information is available in the attached press release and flyer.