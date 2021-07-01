Virtual Town Hall To Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

July 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The state of Michigan is hosting a virtual town hall event next week about COVID-19 vaccine safety and side effects for parents and families that will feature a local doctor.



As Michigan parents and adolescents have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is hosting the next in a series of community town halls on Thursday, July 8th at noon with parents and medical experts. The event will be live-streamed and cover COVID-19 and vaccine questions such as side effects, MIS-C, myocarditis, fertility and more.



Among those joining a panel of speakers will be Dr. Rosalyn Maben-Feaster, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at Michigan Medicine’s Brighton Health Center. She is an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Associate Director of the Women’s Health Division, and the Director of Health Systems Science Medical Education at the University of Michigan.



In order to reach community-wide immunity that can protect others who cannot get vaccinated, Michigan is working to vaccinated at least 70% of residents. Almost 5 million Michiganders 16 and older, or 61.7%, have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal of the town hall series is to address the safety and efficacy of the vaccine by answering questions within specific communities, including families with children older than 12 who are eligible to be vaccinated.



More information is available in the attached press release. A link to the live stream is also provided.



Maben-Feaster Photo www.UofMHealth.org.