COVID-19 Vaccine Webinar Planned In February

January 15, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





COVID-19 vaccines in Livingston County will be the focus of an informational webinar planned next month.



The Guest presenter will be Dr. Varsha Moudgal - St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Expert. Moudgal is expected to share the latest updates on COVID-19 in Livingston County, as well as COVID-19 vaccines. She’ll discuss current planning and implementation efforts along with common vaccine concerns. The event is being hosted by the Livingston County Chamber Alliance, which consists of the Greater Brighton, Howell Area and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce.



The webinar will take place on Friday, February 19th at noon. Anyone with specific questions is being asked to submit those to the Hartland Chamber of Commerce by February 12th at info@hartlandchamber.org. Registration information can be found through the provided link.