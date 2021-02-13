COVID-19 Vaccine Webinar Set Next Week

February 13, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





COVID-19 vaccines will be the focus of an informational webinar planned for next week.



The webinar is hosted by the Livingston County Chamber Alliance, which consists of the Greater Brighton, Howell Area, and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce. It will be held next Friday, February 19th at noon and will feature Dr. Varsha Moudgal - St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Expert.



Moudgal is expected to share the latest updates on COVID-19 in Livingston County, as well as COVID-19 vaccines. She’ll discuss current planning and implementation efforts along with common vaccine concerns.



Registration information can be found through the link below.