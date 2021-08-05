Free COVID-19 Vaccines Offered At Sunday Expo Event

August 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department will be offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Family Emergency Readiness Expo this weekend.



The Department says vaccination is still the best public health prevention strategy to end the pandemic. Individuals aged 12 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to receive their vaccination if they have not already.



Vaccinations will be offered at the expo on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. The family-friendly event will take place at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on East Grand River and admission is free.



LCHD Epidemiologist Emma Harman says they want to ensure as many community members are protected as possible before children go back to school. She says they recommend not only children aged 12 and older receive the vaccine but also eligible teachers, staff, students, parents/guardians, and household members. Harman added that the more people who receive the vaccine, the less transmission they’ll see throughout the community.



Just this week, Livingston County’s COVID-19 transmission level was upgraded from moderate to substantial. With the new level of spread, the local Health Department and CDC recommend that all individuals wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.



In addition to this weekend’s Expo event, vaccines are said to be readily available throughout Livingston County. More information is available on the Health Department’s website and in the attached release. AP Photo.