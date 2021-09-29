COVID Vaccine Clinics To Include Booster Shots For Eligible Residents

September 29, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





COVID booster shots are now being made available to qualifying Livingston County residents, along with opportunities to get an initial vaccination.



The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) reports that COVID-19 vaccinations are available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Mobile COVID Vaccination Program. In an effort to reach more Michiganders in need of COVID-19 vaccination, the state health department is bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to convenient locations across Michigan, including several locations within Livingston County during the month of October. No appointments are necessary to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.



Health officials say vaccination is still the best public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals aged 12 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to receive their vaccination if they have not already.



Additionally, according to the newest CDC recommendations, several groups of people are now eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series. They include people 65 years and older, residents 18 years and older in long-term care settings, people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.



However, the booster dose recommendations only apply to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series. There is currently no booster recommendation for those who received the Janssen or Moderna vaccine for their primary series and those individuals cannot receive a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine. Learn more about CDC’s booster dose recommendations by visiting https://bit.ly/3m112fj.



COVID-19 vaccines are readily available throughout Livingston County. To find a location that offers the COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit https://vaccinefinder.org. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and efficacy information, visit www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus or www.Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. For questions, email COVID19@livgov.com or call 517-546-9850.



A complete list of Livingston County COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinics is posted below.