COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Set For Marion, Highland Townships

September 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As cases continue to climb statewide, some COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in area communities.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Protect Michigan Commission released a weekly list of clinics and testing sites.



In order to reach community-wide immunity, Michigan is working to vaccinated at least 70% of residents. More than 5.3 million Michiganders 16 and older, or 66.4%, have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. Officials say Michigan is working to increase awareness of the opportunities that exist for residents to receive the vaccine within their community.



This week’s clinics include the Marion Township Hall on Coon Lake Road today from 9am to 6pm. The Fraternity of the Eagles on Duck Lake Road in Highland Township will host clinics this Wednesday and next Wednesday from 3 to 6pm, with additional dates scheduled throughout September, October, and November.



The state says more clinics are continually being added. The clinics are subject to change/cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen issues at event locations.



The complete list is available through the link. Photo: Brighton Bulletin.