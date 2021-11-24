COVID Vaccine Clinics Continue In Highland Township

November 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As COVID-19 rates continue to trend upward, vaccination clinics continue to be scheduled across the state - with several set in Highland Township.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Protect Michigan Commission released its latest weekly list of clinics and testing sites on Monday.



To date, more than 5.7 million Michiganders 16 and older, or 70.8%, have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is up by more than 2.5% from a month ago.



Locally, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles located at 4450 Duck Lake Road in Highland Township has arranged for regular clinics with the Moderna vaccine to be held, with the next set for Wednesday, December 1st from 3 to 6pm. Follow-up clinics are scheduled for December 8th and January 5th.



The state says more clinics are continually being added. The clinics are subject to change/cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen issues at event locations.



A link to the list is available below.