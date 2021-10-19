COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic In Highland Township

October 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With COVID-19 rates trending upward, vaccination clinics continue to be scheduled across the state - with one set tomorrow in Highland Township.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Protect Michigan Commission released a weekly list of clinics and testing sites. In order to reach community-wide immunity, Michigan is working to vaccinate at least 70% of residents. More than 5.5 million Michiganders age 16 and older, or 68.2%, have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. Officials say Michigan is working to increase awareness of opportunities for residents to receive the vaccine within their community. Wednesday’s clinic will be held from 3 to 6pm at the Fraternity of the Eagles located at 4450 Duck Lake Road. The state says more clinics are continually being added.



The clinics are subject to change/cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen issues at event locations. A complete list is available through the web link.