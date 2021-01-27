Medical Director: In-School COVID Transmission Very Low

January 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Despite continued debate about resuming in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local medical experts and others say research shows there is not widespread transmission tied to schools.



A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests there is "reassuring" evidence on the topic. CDC Researchers said “as many schools have reopened for in-person instruction in some parts of the U.S. as well as internationally, school-related cases of COVID-19 have been reported, but there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission." CDC experts have warned that school sports pose a greater risk.



Dr. Juan Marquez serves as the medical director for both Livingston and Washtenaw Counties. He addressed the re-opening of schools during a webinar Tuesday hosted by the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce. It was stated during the webinar that as more research is done about the virus, as well as new mutant variants, more is learned but information also changes daily.



Throughout the pandemic, Marquez and the Livingston County Health Department have been working with local schools and leadership to focus on ultimate goals in terms of teachers, students and community. In Livingston County, most schools are open for in-person instruction but there is the opportunity for virtual options. A lot of conversations have taken place and Marquez said the fundamental questions they address with schools are their goals and how much uncertainty or risk they’re willing to take - before identifying strategies to mitigate risk and the safest way to achieve their goals. In talking to the local superintendents, he said they really felt that in-person social engagement was the probably the most important part to focus on and measures were geared toward that such as social distancing and changing some schedules.



In Livingston County, Marquez said there have been cases in students but they have not seen much in-school transmission - noting there has been a very small number of documented in-school transmission.



Marquez pointed out that if the goal was to prevent all disease in a school period, then they would not be open at all and while kids are less susceptible, there is always the potential for kids and teachers to get sick. Marquez added that schools provide more than just education and have a whole series of functions – some can be done virtually and some can’t.