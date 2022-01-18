COVID-19 Testing Available For Livingston County Residents

January 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Amid a continuing surge of coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant, various testing options remain available to area residents.



The Livingston County Health Department has been working with LynxDx of Ann Arbor to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing.



Daily PCR saliva-based testing is available by appointment until further notice at the Legacy Sports Complex in Green Oak Township Monday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Results are reported directly to an individual via text or email.



The testing process is contactless and consists of collecting a spit sample and does not involve nasal swabbing.



Community members are encouraged to seek testing if they have any symptoms, have recently been exposed to COVID, or recently traveled.



Appointments COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots continue to be available through the local health department and other providers.



More information about testing is available through the link.