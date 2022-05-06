New Feature Aims To Improve COVID Treatment Access

May 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others now have access to a new tool to help locate COVID-19 treatments across the state.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the new features on the COVID-19 test finder for residents and health care providers.



Users are able to search to find sites and locations that have therapeutic options available including monoclonal antibodies, oral antivirals and Evusheld, a preventative treatment for those who are moderately to severely immune-compromised. The site provides phone numbers, operating hours and information about the different therapeutics available.



MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said the new feature removes barriers in accessing treatment by helping those in need of therapeutics easily find locations and the availability most convenient to them. She said they’ll continue to make improvements in accessing tools that help prevent and treat COVID-19.



Retail chain pharmacies that have oral antivirals in-stock include Meijer, Walgreens, Rite-Aid and CVS, in addition to select independent pharmacy locations.



Officials note that it is important for people to contact their health care provider as they must present a prescription from a physician, or advanced practice clinician to pick up medication at the pharmacy.



More information and a link to the new feature is provided in the attached press release.